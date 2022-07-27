The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reacts to FIR against Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot

Vivek Agnihotri/File photos

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the FIR registered against Bollywood star Ranveer Singh over his nude photoshoot that recently took the internet by storm.

Ever since Ranveer Singh's pictures posing nude for a magazine has gone viral on social media, memes, positive and negative reactions, opinion etc have been pouring in. In fact, Tuesday, an FIR was filed against Ranveer Singh on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO named "Neki Ki Deewar" who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos. The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Now, reacting the FIR against Ranveer, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri said in an exclusive chat with aajtak.in that the FIR that has been filed is "stupid".

"This is such an amusing case which is getting attention without any reason. It is written in the FIR that the sentiment of women is being hurt. Now tell me, when there are so many nude pictures of women, does it hurt the sentiments of men?" Vivek Agnihotri questioned.

He added that it is a "stupid argument." Vivek further stated in his conversation with aajtak.in, "Human body has always been appreciated in our culture. I would say that human body is the most beautiful creation of God. What's wrong with that? I do not like such things. It shows very conservative thinking which I do not support."

The images from Ranveer's photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.Apart from that, Ranveer also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.