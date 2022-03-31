The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reacts to film earning Rs 200 crores

The Kashmir Files has become one of the most profitable films of modern times and director Vivek Agnihotri has become one of the most popular filmmakers overnight. In the middle of the love and appreciation Vivek is receiving, he keeps a hold of himself and doesn't get carried away with the success. Recently, Vivek was spotted near a salon. He posed for the paps with a smile and walked towards his car. When a paparazzo congratulated him on his film earning Rs 200 crores, Vivek said, "Arey yaar baat paise ki nahi hai... logo ke dil jodh diye...yeh badi baat hai." He continued saying, "Aur kya chaiye... sab mil-jul kar rahe."

This video has won several netizens, and they are hailing Vivek as a kind-hearted soul. A user commented, "So humble down to earth." Another user added, "Our industry need ppl n directors like him ; this country need ppl like him respect n kudos to his team." One of the netizens added, "Thank you sirji! We are forever indebted to you. It took a movie for india to see our pain and suffering." A few of them tired to mock him by suggesting him to donate the earning from the film. One of the users replied to such comments by saying, "Bar bar pise ki kya baat karte hai log wo deserve karte hai isiliye mil raha hai." Another user suggested, "Inko to bharat ratna milna chahiye."

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, 'The Kashmir Files' has taken the nation by storm. Starring a bunch of talented actors such as Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and others, the hard-hitting drama is inching closer to Rs 250 mark at the Indian box office. Now, the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi, who also stars in the film as Professor Radhika Menon, are invited by the British Parliament to talk about the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits. When Bollywood Hungama asked the director about the same, he replied that the couple will be heading there next month.