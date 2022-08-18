The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri picks R Madhavan's Rocketry as India's entry at Oscars

Vivek Agnihotri-Rocketry/File photos

After Anurag Kashyap said that he hopes RRR and not The Kashmir Files is picked as India's entry at the Oscars for next year, Vivek Agnihotri called him a part of the 'genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood' since his film is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990.

Now, in a recent interview, when Vivek was asked about the chances of his film, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, PuneetIssar, Darshan Kumaar, and his wife Pallavi Joshi among others, being selected as India's entry for the Academy Awards next year, surprisingly the filmmaker said that R. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect should be picked instead.

Talking to India Today television, Vivek said, "It's not in my hands. There will be a jury and Oscars are in March next year. There are credible people who will decide which film should go. If they think it's worthy of sending, they will send, if they think it's not, they won't. It's not a big deal. If RRR goes, I will be very happy."

He further added, "In fact, if you ask me one film I would want to pick up to go for Oscars, it's R Madhavan's Rocketry. The world should know that it's not just Hindus who are being persecuted in this country, even some of the greatest scientists were also persecuted."



READ | Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap not wanting The Kashmir Files to be picked as India's entry at Oscars

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, released on July 1, is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, an ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientist who was accused and arrested in an espionage case in 1994 and later declared innocent after two years in which he and his family members were ridiculed in the public.

R. Madhavan himself played the role of Nambi Narayanan in the film which he also produced, wrote, and directed. The film, for which Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya charged no money for their cameos, was met with positive reviews and is currently streaming on Voot in Hindi and Prime Video in the regional languages.