The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri mocks Akshay Kumar's praise for his film, says 'majboori mein...'

Vivek Agnihotri- Akshay Kumar

Vivek Agnihotri opened up on Akshay Kumar praising his latest blockbuster directorial The Kashmir Files, calling his reaction fake and forced. While interacting with VJ Raunac, Vivek questioned the host's claim of his film was appreciated by Bollywood actors. Agnihotri asked him to name the celebs, and Raunac said "Akshay Kumar." Then Vivek said, "Woh toh...ab majboori mein kya bolega aadmi jab 100 log saamne khade hoke sawaal puchenge... ki The Kashmir Files nahi chali... aapki film nahi chali... aur woh chal gayi. Kya bol sakte hai? Woh toh hum ek funtion mein the Bhopal mein.. toh bolna pad gaya." Vivek further continued that Akshay's comment was only limited to the stage, "Peeche koi nahi bolta."

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar's last film Bachchhan Paandey released a week after The Kashmir Files, and it tanked at the box office. Then, Akshay Kumar and Vivek met at an event, and Kumar expressed his view over the Vivek's film. He spoke on how the film is like a wave in the country. “Vivek ji ne film banakar humaare desh ke bhaut bade dardnaak sach ko saamne rkha hai. Ye film ek aisi wave banke aayi jisne hum sab ko jhanjodkar rakh dia. Vo alag baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dubo diya. (The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. It has also sabotaged my own film).” Director Vivek Agnihotri also shared the clip, and wrote, “Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles."

Earlier, Akshay had tweeted and congratulated Anupam Kher for his performance. He wrote, “Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe.”

The Kashmir Files will release for OTT on May 13 at ZEE5.