The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri gets brutally trolled for mocking Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan-Vivek Agnihotri-Salman Khan

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has mocked and targeted the superstars of Bollywood. According to the director, the industry will suffer as long makers will cater to the 'Sultan, Badshah, and King' of the film industry.

Vivek considers himself someone who tends to be a clutter-breaker and doesn't follow the 'trends' of Bollywood. His last directorial is one of the major successes of 2022, and the film made waves worldwide. Vivek has always been vocal about his views on various subjects, and recently he shared his view on the dull phase of Bollywood. On Twitter, a news portal asked 'why Shah Rukh Khan is still king of Bollywood?' Vivek retweeted the tweet with his quote that says, "As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking. Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry. #FACT."

Here's the tweet

As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking. Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry. #FACT https://t.co/msqfrb7gS3 July 14, 2022

However, he got brutally trolled by netizens and many of them mocked and called him 'egoistic.' A user asserted, "Ye wahi log hai jinko pure syllabus me ek question ka answer yaad ho jae to khud ko topper samjhane lagte hai." Another user asserted, "ShahRukhKhan ne To jarurt Padne par Apni jeb se nikal kar de diya. Kya Vivek Agni hotri ne Kashmir file ki Kamai ka paisa un Kashmiri Barahmno ko banta ? Ya fir us peso ko desh Ki Seva me Lagaya ? Bhai tweet krke Dharm ki Rajniti or Real life me jeb dhili krne me Fark hota hai." A netizen added, "Vivek ji sarkaar ke Saath lage rahiye ..apko bhi Jagah mil jayegi..btw you have no contribution in making badshah ,sultan and king..thy are there With their hard work anfd bcz public like karti hai unko…aap bhi mehnat karo rajneeti kam."

Recently, IMDB released the list of Top 10 Indian films of 2022, and Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files were among other films to be included in the list.