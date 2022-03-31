The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri declines signing Kangana Ranaut: ‘My film needs actors'

After the unprecedented success of 'The Kashmir Files', Vivek Agnihotri is the man of the moment. Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990, the political drama film starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, Prakash Belavadi, and others, is inching closer to the Rs 250 mark at the Indian box-office.

Recently, there were reports that the filmmaker has signed Kangana Ranaut for his upcoming project. However, the 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam' director has now clarified that he hasn't signed the 'Panga' actress for any of his films. The director has said that he hasn't even started thinking about his upcoming projects and is concentrating on the release of his next film 'The Delhi Files', the third one in his political-thriller trilogy.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Agnihotri has said, "My films don’t need stars. They need actors. When I started my journey 12 years ago I decided I will make my kind of films and I will never make a star-driven film." He even added that he firmly believes that cinema is the writer and director's medium.

Meanwhile, the 'Manikarnika' actress has supported 'The Kashmir Files' multiple times during her interaction with the media and also, slammed Bollywood on her Instagram handle for not promoting the film. She even talked about the film on the captive reality show 'Lock Upp' that she hosts.



READ | 'The Kashmir Files': Kangana Ranaut talks about Vivek Agnihotri's film on 'Lock Upp' - WATCH

After watching the film, Kangana's first reaction was caught by the paparazzi when she said, "Itni achi film banayi hai inhone ki Bollywood ke paap dho diye (They have made such a great movie that Bollywood's sins have been washed away)."

Released in theatres on March 11, the blockbuster hit 'The Kashmir Files' has been declared tax-free in multiple states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.