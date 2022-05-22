The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri congratulates Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

File Photo

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, has seized the box office by storm. Because of positive word of mouth, the film opened to Rs 14.11 crores and is projected to do considerably better in the coming days.

Congratulating Kartik on the film’s success, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and wrote, “Lots of congratulations and love to @TheAaryanKartik for wonderful success. Let your work speak and never forget to Ekla Chalo Re.”



Confirming its box office collections yesterday, Sumit Kandel wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Friday- ₹ 14.11 cr nett. #KartikAaryan rescued the industry from dry spell at the box office.. Emerges BIGGEST OPENER of the year ( Hindi film) & also Kartik’s career best opener.. All set for FANTASTIC first weekend !!.”

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of Hindus from the Kashmir Valley in 1990, was banned in multi-racial Singapore as per the PTI report which states that the film has been assessed to be "beyond" the city-state's film classification guidelines.



Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, and Pallavi Joshi star in the film, which was written and directed by Agnihotri. The Kashmir Files, which was released on March 11, was a box office success, becoming the first post-pandemic film to gross Rs 250 crores in India.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav in primary roles

The horror-comedy opened up with favourable reviews and now the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa star Akshay Kumar has reacted to the sequel too.



Akshay supported Kartik's attempt and said, "Maine nahi dekhi hai film. But yes, I do know the story about it, and I am going to watch it soon."