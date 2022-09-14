Search icon
The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri confirms 'web series' on his research for Anupam Kher's film

Vivek Agnihotri confirmed that he is collating first-hand experience of meeting genocide-affected families into web series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 09:31 PM IST

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is one of the highest-grossing films of 2022, and the director is geared up to bring the making of the film as a documentary to the digital platform. The Anupam Kher starrer narrates the untold horrific genocide of Kashmiri pandits. As per Vivek and his wife-producer Pallavi Joshi's interviews, they took years in research and met the affected families for an unbiased, brutal, and real narrative. 

Now, Vivek has confirmed that the making of The Kashmir Files will be released as a documentary on OTT. Vivek shared the news on his Twitter while replying to his follower. A netizen asked Vivek, "Sir, a documentary of real first hand experiences shared with you by the community is still due. We are awaiting!" Vivek took his tweet and replied to him saying, "We are making a web series." 

Here's Vivek's reply

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files went on to earn Rs 340 crores worldwide. Vivek Agnihotri, who has always been vocal about his thoughts, took an indirect dig at Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar. On Thursday, The Kashmir Files director penned a note in which he asked ‘boys of Koffee Gang’ to focus on their films.

He tweeted, “I think the naughty boys of Koffee club should ask their SM agencies and PR firms to focus on their film rather than fighting the battle with me. I am not the kind whom you can break with free hampers. Best. Always.”

Vivek even took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, While speaking about the film, he said, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can't even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems.”

 

