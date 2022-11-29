The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri challenges Nadav Lapid, other 'terror supporters' to prove his film 'wrong'

Credit: Vivek Agnihotri/ Twitter

After Nadav surprised everyone by calling The Kashmir Files a 'propaganda and vulgar film', Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and shared a video while challenging him to prove that the facts shown in his films are false.

He dropped a video and wrote, "Terror supporters and Genocide deniers can never silence me. Jai Hind."

On Monday, at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 (International Film Festival), Nadav Lapid while speaking on behalf of the jury, said, "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for the artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to share open disfeelings with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion."