Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri challenges Nadav Lapid, other 'terror supporters' to prove his film 'wrong'

Vivek Agnihotri asked 'Terror supporters and Genocide deniers' to prove The Kashmir Files false after Nadav Lapid called his film vulgar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 04:21 PM IST

The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri challenges Nadav Lapid, other 'terror supporters' to prove his film 'wrong'
Credit: Vivek Agnihotri/ Twitter

After Nadav surprised everyone by calling The Kashmir Files a 'propaganda and vulgar film', Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and shared a video while challenging him to prove that the facts shown in his films are false. 

He dropped a video and wrote, "Terror supporters and Genocide deniers can never silence me.  Jai Hind."

On Monday,  at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 (International Film Festival), Nadav Lapid while speaking on behalf of the jury, said, "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for the artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to share open disfeelings with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.