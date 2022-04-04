The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri calls wife Pallavi Joshi 'most successful female producer' on her birthday

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has called his wife Pallavi Joshi ‘the best producer in India’, on the occasion of her birthday.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has called his wife Pallavi Joshi ‘the best producer in India’, on the occasion of her birthday. Their film, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, has earned more than 300 crores at the box office.

On Pallavi’s birthday, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and write, “Happy birthday to the most successful female producer of India.” Along with the note, the director shared two photos on Twitter. In first photo, he can be seen posing with Pallavi, while the second picture is about the box office collection of their film ‘The Kashmir Files.’

Happy birthday to the most successful female producer of India. pic.twitter.com/oFlLbBjHrs — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 4, 2022

A number of fans have also wished the producer. One of them wrote, “A very special gift from #KahmirFiles lovers to The most talented and Nationalistic producer. Celebrate being happy everyday. Happy Birthday Wish you all the best and hope to see many more hidden files.” The second person wrote, “Don’t give up. You’re going to get kicked in the teeth. A lot. Learn to take a hit, then pick yourself up off the floor. Resilience is the true key to success.” – Melissa Rosenberg.”

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, 'The Kashmir Files' has taken the nation by storm. Starring a bunch of talented actors such as Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and others, the hard-hitting drama is inching closer to Rs 350 mark at the Indian box office.

Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi, who also stars in the film as Professor Radhika Menon, were invited by the British Parliament to talk about the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits. When Bollywood Hungama asked the director about the same, he replied that the couple will be heading there next month.

"The Kashmir Files was made with the express purpose of taking the message of the Kashmir Pandits’ genocide to every corner of the world. I am glad we are getting there", Vivek was quoted telling the entertainment portal. He even took to his Twitter handle and shared a tweet that read, "British Parliament and Indian community in U.K. are both eagerly waiting for their trip here. Many prominent parliamentarians, lawmakers and industrialists here have already seen and endorsed the movie @vivekagnihotri".