The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri calls wife Pallavi Joshi 'most successful female producer' on her birthday

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri calls wife Pallavi Joshi 'most successful female producer' on her birthday

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has called his wife Pallavi Joshi ‘the best producer in India’, on the occasion of her birthday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has called his wife Pallavi Joshi ‘the best producer in India’, on the occasion of her birthday. Their film, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, has earned more than 300 crores at the box office.

On Pallavi’s birthday, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and write, “Happy birthday to the most successful female producer of India.” Along with the note, the director shared two photos on Twitter. In first photo, he can be seen posing with Pallavi, while the second picture is about the box office collection of their film ‘The Kashmir Files.’

Take a look:

A number of fans have also wished the producer. One of them wrote, “A very special gift from #KahmirFiles lovers to The most talented and Nationalistic producer. Celebrate being happy everyday. Happy Birthday Wish you all the best and hope to see many more hidden files.” The second person wrote, “Don’t give up. You’re going to get kicked in the teeth. A lot. Learn to take a hit, then pick yourself up off the floor. Resilience is the true key to success.” – Melissa Rosenberg.”

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, 'The Kashmir Files' has taken the nation by storm. Starring a bunch of talented actors such as Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and others, the hard-hitting drama is inching closer to Rs 350 mark at the Indian box office.

Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi, who also stars in the film as Professor Radhika Menon, were invited by the British Parliament to talk about the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits. When Bollywood Hungama asked the director about the same, he replied that the couple will be heading there next month.

"The Kashmir Files was made with the express purpose of taking the message of the Kashmir Pandits’ genocide to every corner of the world. I am glad we are getting there", Vivek was quoted telling the entertainment portal. He even took to his Twitter handle and shared a tweet that read, "British Parliament and Indian community in U.K. are both eagerly waiting for their trip here. Many prominent parliamentarians, lawmakers and industrialists here have already seen and endorsed the movie @vivekagnihotri".

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian university students got packages of up to Rs 85 lakh, its not IIT, IIM, NIT

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Seema Haider to star in Bollywood movie? Mumbai producer offers role to Pakistani woman amid spy allegations

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi-NCR

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE