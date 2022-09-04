The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri calls Aamir Khan 'bogus and fraud,' says 'you were fooling people'

Vivek Agnihotri- Aamir Khan

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took another dig at Aamir Khan and shared his view on the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. In an interview with Kushal Mehra, Vivek added the film didn't get suffered due to the boycott, but people saw a lack of sincerity in Khan.

He explained his theory with a question, and asked, "Let's take Laal Singh Chaddha as an example and I hope Aamir Khan listens to this and understands because I am not just somebody. I am saying the right thing. Everyone in the industry is saying that ‘bhakton ne film ko barbad kar diya.' But do you know how many votes Narendra Modi gets in India? 40 percent, okay? So let's take this 40-50% away from his audience. Then also, where are the rest of 50% people?"

Vivek backed his views by saying that even if there is a boycott, his loyal fanbase would have shown up. He further added that if he doesn't have a loyal fan base, then he shouldn't be charging Rs 150-200 crores for a film. "If you do not have a loyal audience then that means everything was bogus and fraud. You were fooling people and why are you even charging 150-200 crore then?" Vivek added that the boycotts were much more violent during Khan's Dangal and Padmavat. But both films worked at the box office. He explained further why Dangal was such a huge hit. "Dangal was a blockbuster because people saw your sincerity. You played a dad, you gained weight for the role and people saw that but can anyone tell me what is this Laal Singh Chaddha about? No one knows that."

In the same interview, Vivek even mocked Ranveer Singh over the debacle of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He stated that Ranveer Singh's promotional activity confused the audience, and they didn't understand that the film was about female foeticide.