The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri attacks Bollywood artists who protested against CAA, Farm laws

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has taken a jibe at Bollywood again, and he wishes to know why artists from the film industry have supported the protest against the CAA and farm laws. As per the report of the Hindustan Times, after Gujarat Special Investigative Team asserted that late Congress leader Ahmed Patel paid activist Teesta Setalvad Rs 30 lakh to destabilise the Gujarat government after the 2002 riots, Vivek Agnihotri shared his views on the revelation. The report quoted Vivek that says, "I hope sometime soon we will also get to know who funded anti-CAA - Shaheen Bagh and Farmer’s protests. Why Bollywood stars were part of it?"

From 2019-2021, two major protests took place. One was against the CAA-NRC laws and the other one the against the three farm laws. However, the government rolled back the three farm laws last year. There were few artists from Bollywood and other film industries who voiced against these laws. Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri got to face the heat of netizens for targeting Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Vivek has always been vocal about his views on various subjects, and recently he shared his view on the dull phase of Bollywood. On Twitter, a news portal asked 'why Shah Rukh Khan is still king of Bollywood?' Vivek retweeted the tweet with his quote that says, "As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking. Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry. #FACT."

As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking. Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry. #FACT https://t.co/msqfrb7gS3 July 14, 2022

However, he got brutally trolled by netizens and many of them mocked and called him 'egoistic.' A user asserted, "Ye wahi log hai jinko pure syllabus me ek question ka answer yaad ho jae to khud ko topper samjhane lagte hai." Another user asserted, "ShahRukhKhan ne To jarurt Padne par Apni jeb se nikal kar de diya. Kya Vivek Agni hotri ne Kashmir file ki Kamai ka paisa un Kashmiri Barahmno ko banta ? Ya fir us peso ko desh Ki Seva me Lagaya ? Bhai tweet krke Dharm ki Rajniti or Real life me jeb dhili krne me Fark hota hai."




