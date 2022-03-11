'The Kashmir Files' declared tax free in Haryana, Vivek Agnihotri expresses happiness

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial 'The Kashmir Files' has been released to rave reviews from the masses and critics, and now even the government are offering tax exemption to the film. The Haryana government has declared the film tax-free and it has left director Vivek Agnihotri, and several of the film's admirers delighted. The official Twitter handle of Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana has tweeted about the tax-free declaration, and tweeted, "Haryana sarkar ne film The Kashmir Files ko rajya mein tax free kar diya hai.

Vivek Agnihotri expressed his gratitude towards Haryana's government, thanked the chief minister of state, Manohar Lal and retweeted the post by saying. "Bahut aabhar maaninye Manohar Lal ji. Corona kaal ke aarthik problems ke baad familes ko yeh film dekne mein aapka yeh nirney kaafi madat karega. Saath hi cinema hall ka business bhi majbooti pakadega."

The audience has been showering love to Vivek's bold attempt. He has shared multiple videos of audience reactions, where viewers are crying, and they were emotional about the film. In one of the videos, we see a lady touching the feet of Vivek, and crying loudly to express her feeling about the film. The director consoles the lady, and even actor Darshan Kumar hugs her.

'The Kashmir Files' is the second instalment in Vivek Agnihotri's political-series thriller. The first film in the series 'The Taskent Files' (2019) also met with a similar reception, and it was lauded for its sheer interpretation of history with a well-researched script. 'The Delhi Files' will be the next instalment, and it will complete the trilogy.