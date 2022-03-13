'The Kashmir Files' declared tax-free in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

On Monday, Madya Pradesh and Gujrat government decided to exempt the recently-released Vivek Agnihotri’s film 'The Kashmir Files' from paying entertainment tax in the states.

Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote on his Twitter handle, “Movie #TheKashmirFiles is heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s. This needs to be watched by maximum people, hence we have decided to make it a tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh..”

This needs to be watched by maximum people, hence we have decided to make it a tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government on Sunday has also decided to make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state, an official said. The decision to give tax-free status to the film, which was released on March 11, was made by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a tweet from the CMO informed.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Kangana expressed her support for the film, called it one of the important movies. She also expressed her wish to watch the film. Later, Ranaut shared a prolonged post bashing Bollywood and criticising them for showing no support towards the film. Kangana said, "Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry #TheKashmirFiles not just content even its business is exemplary... investment and profit proportions might be such a case study that it will be the most successful profitable film of the year... it also broke many myths about theatres been exclusive for big-budget event films or visual/VFX spectacles, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audience to the theatres, 6am shows in multiplexes are full it's unbelievable!!! Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai... Not a word saari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word...There time is upp!!"

Kangana even shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet about the brilliant box-office day 2 collections. The film has shown more than a 130% growth in day 2, and Ranaut posted the tweet on her stories and said, "No cheap publicity.. no fake numbers no mafia anti-national agendas...desh badlega toh filmein bhi badleingi. Jai Hind."

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. (With inputs from PTI)