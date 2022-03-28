The Kashmir Files: Darshan Kumaar aka Krishna Pandit recalls nights when he slept empty stomach

The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumaar has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his performance as Krishna Pandit in Vivek Agnihotri’s film. In a recent interview, the actor has talked about his struggling days.

Darshan Kumaar, who made his debut in 2001 with the movie Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai which featured Kareena Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor, has come a long way. He was also seen in Salman Khan’s film ‘Tere Naam’ in 2003, in a supporting role. However, the actor got recognition after he played Priyanka Chopra’s husband in Mary Kom in 2014.

After The Kashmir Files, Darshan Kumaar has been hitting news headlines, however, when he looked at his journey which is no less than a roller coaster ride, he got emotional. He opened up on his journey and said he gets emotional when he thinks about it. According to Hindustan Times, he stated, “it was a tough time right from the beginning. We have to travel very far across Mumbai for auditions. This one time we had to go in formal clothes, and I couldn’t afford good shoes so I bought one worth ₹200-300 from Andheri and had been using them for quite some time. I would walk to auditions since I didn’t use to have money for bus fares.” Also Read- The Kashmir Files: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to Vivek Agnihotri’s film

He also said that he used to buy a packet of Parle G from the bus fare money. He used to eat biscuits with water if he didn’t find a cup pf tea because he had to survive ‘entire day.’ He also talked about the time when walked barefoot for several kilometers after the lower part of his shoes broke at 9-10 pm. He said, “I couldn’t walk, I was limping. I couldn’t find any cobbler nearby. So I took my shoes in my hands and walked like that for five to seven kilometers.”

Darshan mentioned the time when he used to sleep empty stomach as he had no money for food. However, he got appreciation after Mary Kom but still he struggled in life. For the unversed, the actor had worked in NH10, Aashram, The Family Man, and Sarbjit.