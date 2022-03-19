'The Kashmir Files' conquers international box office, mints USD 1.5 million in first week

'The Kashmir Files' has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema and is shattering all records globally. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directed cinematic wonder, 'The Kashmir Files', has proven to be a bonafide blockbuster and has successfully managed to touch a chord with the viewers.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has presented a very hard-hitting narrative that has emotionally connected with the viewers, never been experienced earlier in Indian Cinema.



Made under a minimal budget, the film has excelled at the box office by crossing Rs 100 crore in just 7 days. Not only in the domestic market but the film has successfully set up its shining footprints in the international markets too.

The film has grossed USD 1.5 million (Rs 11.4 crore) in selected countries in week 1, excluding major territories like the Middle East, Singapore and New Zealand.

Initially opened in only 9 countries across 100 screens, 'The Kashmir Files' saw an exuberant increase to 25 countries across 350 screens.



In North America, the film has grossed USD 1 million, in the UK it has grossed USD 160k and in Australia, 'The Kashmir Files' grossed USD 262k. The film has also been trending in the Top 10 at North America & Australia Box Office in its first week. In Australia, there is a great demand from smaller towns like Geraldton, Bunbury, Port Hedland where no Indian film has been showcased before.

Apart from week 1, the second Friday has shown a 500% increase from the first day which is never been seen before in Indian cinema. The second Friday collections stand at over USD 500k (INR 4 crores)

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.



Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is running successfully in theatres.