'The Kashmir Files' creates history, day 8 box office collection at par with 'Baahubali 2' - see details

'The Kashmir Files' has emerged as one of the most talked-about films in recent times. Not just that, the film is also one of the most successful post-pandemic movies as far as box office collections are concerned.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files', which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir after the militancy's rise in the valley, has been performing stupendously at the box office, setting the cash registers ringing.

The film recently created history with its day 8 collection (19.15 crore) at the box office which according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh is at par with Baahubali 2's day 8 collections (₹ 19.75 crores). He also mentioned that The Kashmir Files' box office collection on day 8 was higher than that of Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' (₹ 18.59 crore).

Taran Adarsh's tweet also revealed the overall box office collection of 'The Kashmir Files' since its release on March 11 which stands at a humungous ₹ 116.45 crore, India business.

In the following tweet, Taran Adarsh mentioned that 'The Kashmir Files' recorded its highest single-day total on Friday (March 18) and disclosed that the film is being dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

#TheKashmirFiles creates HISTORY… *Day 8* of #TKF [₹ 19.15 cr] is AT PAR with #Baahubali2 [₹ 19.75 cr] and HIGHER THAN #Dangal [₹ 18.59 cr], the two ICONIC HITS… #TKF is now in august company of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 116.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/sjLWXV78J9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

#TheKashmirFiles highlights...

⭐ Records its HIGHEST *single day total* on [second] Fri [₹ 19.15 cr]

⭐ Will comfortably cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2

⭐ Advance bookings for [second] Sat and Sun are PHENOMENAL

⭐ Being dubbed in #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada and #Malayalam pic.twitter.com/QIfBj7kmcB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday decided to accord 'Y' category of CRPF security cover to 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri all over the country, IANS reported.

According to the sources, the MHA's decision came after the security threat assessment of Agnihotri by Intelligence and other security agencies.

Under the 'Y' category, Agnihotri will get eight CRPF personnel, including one or two commandos, besides police personnel.