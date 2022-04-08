The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri’s film set to breach Rs 250-crore mark

'The Kashmir Files' has become one of the most widely discussed films in recent years. Not only that, but the film is also one of the most successful post-pandemic films in terms of box office collection.

According to Taran Adarsh, the film is all set to enter the Rs 250 crore club in India.



He tweeted, “#TheKashmirFiles slows down in Week 4, but the lack of new film/s this weekend should take it to ₹ 250 cr... [Week 4] Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 80 lacs, Wed 75 lacs, Thu 65 lacs. Total: ₹ 248.23 cr. #India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. At the box office, the picture has been a huge hit. It is tax-free in several states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have all lauded the film.



Dedicating his performance to his father, Anupam Kher wrote on Instagram, “this was my last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. He passed away after 11days. The simplest soul on earth. Never hurt anybody. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to his home in Kashmir but couldn’t! We miss him! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him. #KashmiriHindu.”



Recently, Vivek was spotted near a salon. He posed for the paps with a smile and walked towards his car. When a paparazzo congratulated him on his film earning Rs 200 crores, Vivek said, "Arey yaar baat paise ki nahi hai... logo ke dil jodh diye...yeh badi baat hai." He continued saying, "Aur kya chaiye... sab mil-jul kar rahe."