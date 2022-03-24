'The Kashmir Files' box office collection: Film breaches Rs 200 crore mark - see details

'The Kashmir Files' starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar among others has breached the Rs 200 crore mark. Not only this, but the Vivek Agnihotri directorial is now also the highest-grossing Hindi film (post-pandemic era) and has surpassed the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi'.

One of the most talked-about post-pandemic era films and one of the most successful ones too, 'The Kashmir Files', collected Rs 10.03 on Wednesday to breach the Rs 200 crore mark.

The total box office collection of 'The Kashmir Files' as of Wednesday is Rs 200.13 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to share the news. He wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark... Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi... Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz."

Check out his post below:

#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark... Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi... Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/snBVBMcIpm March 24, 2022

READ: Sandeepa Dhar reacts to ‘The Kashmir Files’, says ‘there is still no justice for us’

'The Kashmir Files' has done stupendously at the box office so much so that it gave Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' tough competition, emerging triumph in the end. Due to the film, Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' too received a luke warm response at the box office.

For the unversed, 'The Kashmir Files' is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community.

The film hit theatres on March 11.