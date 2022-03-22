'The Kashmir Files': Anupam Kher shares heart-breaking family photo from Vivek Agnihotri's film

Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The film has touched millions of hearts and has become a massive hit.

On Tuesday, Anupam Kher, who portrayed Pushkar Nath Pandit in the film, shared a heart-breaking family picture from the film. The photo will surely make you emotional as it truly depicts the situation of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. After seeing the photo, one of the social media users wrote, “bhavishya mai aisa na ho iske liye ek hona bahut zaroori hai ...” The second person mentioned, “Sir aap aese hi movie banao ham sb aap ke sath h.”

Take a look:

The third person wrote, “Every family of Kashmiri pundit ( Hindus ) has one Pushkar nath. In their family. We suffer and are still suffering. Bus ek hi sawal hai k apne hi desh me deshbhakt Hindu hone ki itni Badi saza ..?” The fourth person wrote, “Sir... maine movie dekhi tab...neend thik se nhi aati....sapane me bhi yahi movie k seen dikhate hai....kaisa mahol rha hoga us samay......I m astrologer....kya soche kya kre aisi Halt hai meri...is movie ne bohat effect kiya dil pe.”

For the unversed, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The film hit theatres on March 11.