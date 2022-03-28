The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher reveals what Salman Khan did after watching film

The massive success of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film, 'The Kashmir Files' came as a surprise to trade analysts, critics and the audience.

The exodus drama that continues to dominate the box office across India and overseas witnessed over 68% growth at the box office and earned Rs 7.25 crores on the (third) Saturday (March 26), thereby making the grand total to Rs 219.08 crores #India biz. The film entered the Rs 200-crore club within two weeks of run-time and its success has left film analysts among others absolutely surprised.

A true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community, 'The Kashmir Files' has only been garnering positive reviews and reactions from the audience, critics and even celebrities who have been going gaga about how good the film and the performances are.

From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Taapse Pannu among others, everyone has been powering the film with praise. And the latest to join the long list of celebrities who have everything good to say about 'The Kashmir Files' is none other than superstar Salman Khan.

Reportedly, on Times Now Navbharat's Frankly Speaking, Anupam Kher opened up about the B-town celebrities who personally reached out to him after watching the film. Anupam revealed that most recently Salman Khan had reached out to him and congratulated him on the film's success. He said, "But individually, I must say, Salman Khan called me the other day and congratulated me."

Speaking about Bollywood's overall silence on the film, Anupam said, "As far as the Hindi film industry is concerned, I think they're too much in a shock. Aisa kabhi hua nahi hai. Whenever a shocking thing happens, it's a very very strange reaction. Like ab Sholay bani thi, yeh mujhe Ramesh Sippy ji ne khud bataya, toh pehle tin week chali hi nahi qki logon ko samajh nahi aaya ki Hindustan me aisi film bhi ban sakti hai. Pehle tin week, it was declared a flop, but then it became a cult film. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, premiere huwa tha toh the industry was saying, 'Oh my God! Yeh kya banaya diya hai, yeh toh shaadi ka video hai'. But it turned out to be the biggest grosser." He added, "They're in a shock. They never thought that a small film which is based on tragedy, which is dark, where there is blood and tears."

'The Kashmir Files' is a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.