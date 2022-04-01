The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher REACTS on film touching Rs 250-crore mark

After spending more than 3 decades in Bollywood, and giving countless memorable performances, Anupam Kher got his first 200-crore blockbuster with The Kashmir Files. The actor is elated with the magnificent success of Vivek Agnihotri's directorial. Kher is known for expressing his unfiltered views. In a video by Instant Bollywood, when Anupam was asked about his latest film touching the glorious mark of 250 crores, he said, "Agar ek forest department ke clerk ke bete ki film, jo National School of Drama se aaya hai, aur jisko hero nahi kaha jaata Hindi films mein. Toh agar uski film 250 crore ka business kar sakti hai... toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai." Kher even added that even now the film hasn't been celebrated in Bollywood. "The way The Kashmir Files has been appreciated worldwide, the success of the film should be celebrated in the film fraternity. Woh khul ke taarif nahi kar rahe aur mujhe uss baat ka afsoos hai... but not on a personal level."

While Anupam's art is being praised by people all over the world, he is also honouring his late father, who was also from Kashmir. Dedicating his performance to his father, Anupam Kher wrote, “this was my last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. He passed away after 11days. The simplest soul on earth. Never hurt anybody. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to his home in Kashmir but couldn’t! We miss him! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him. #KashmiriHindu.”

Take a look at the post here:

Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty play significant parts in The Kashmir Files. Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions were also released. The film depicts the Kashmiri Pandits' flight from the valley. It began with a screen count of 630, climbed to 4000 in the second week, and then got little affected after the release of RRR.

Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi, who also stars in the film as Professor Radhika Menon, are invited by the British Parliament to talk about the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits. When Bollywood Hungama asked the director about the same, he replied that the couple will be heading there next month. The film, released on March 11, has done a humungous business at the box office, and till now it has collected Rs 236 crores domestically.