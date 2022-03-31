The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher dedicates his performance to late father, pens emotional note

Everyone knows that The Kashmir Files has not only dominated the box office but has also captured the hearts of millions of people with its story and execution.

Anupam Kher is the actor who has been praised for his outstanding performance in The Kashmir Files. While his art is being praised by people all over the world, he is also honouring his late father, who was also from Kashmir.

Dedicating his performance to his father, Anupam Kher wrote, “this was my last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. He passed away after 11days. The simplest soul on earth. Never hurt anybody. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to his home in Kashmir but couldn’t! We miss him! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him. #KashmiriHindu.”



Take a look at the post here:

As far as the film is concerned, The Kashmir Files had a modest opening weekend, grossing Rs. 3.50 crores on Day 1, but strong word-of-mouth helped the picture gross Rs. 100 crores by the end of the first week and another 100 crores by the end of the second.



Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty play significant parts in The Kashmir Files. Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions were also released. The film depicts the Kashmiri Pandits' flight from the valley. It began with a screen count of 630, climbed to 4000 in the second week, and then declined after the release of RRR.



Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi, who also stars in the film as Professor Radhika Menon, are invited by the British Parliament to talk about the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits. When Bollywood Hungama asked the director about the same, he replied that the couple will be heading there next month.

The film, released on March 11, has done a humungous business at the box office collecting Rs 234 crores till Tuesday, March 29.