The Kashmir Files: Akshay Kumar REACTS to Vivek Agnihotri's film affecting Bachchhan Paandey’s box office numbers

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is impressed by Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ as he spoke about the movie at a recent event. He spoke on how the film is like a wave in the country.

“Vivek ji ne film banakar humaare desh ke bhaut bade dardnaak sach ko saamne rkha hai. Ye film ek aisi wave banke aayi jisne hum sab ko jhanjodkar rakh dia. Vo alag baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dubo diya. (The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. It has also sabotaged my own film).”

Director Vivek Agnihotri also shared the clip, and wrote, “Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles."

Earlier, Akshay had tweeted and congratulated Anupam Kher for his performance. He wrote, “Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe.”

In a recent interview, Vivek Agnihotri has talked about Lata Mangeshkar and said that he had approached the late singer and requested her to sing a song for his film ‘The Kashmir Files.’ In an interview with ETimes, the director said that his film doesn’t have any song which is a tribute to genocide victims. He revealed that he got a folk song recorded by a Kashmiri singer and he wanted Lata didi to sing that song. However, she had stopped singing for the films after her retirement. But he requested Lata didi who was close to Pallavi Joshi to sing for his movie.

For the unversed, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar. The film hit theatres on March 11.