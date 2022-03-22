'The Kashmir Files': Ajay Devgn reacts to Vivek Agnihotri's film

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has emerged as the most talked-about film in recent times and is shattering box-office records on a daily basis. Various Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of the film and now, Ajay Devgn too has reacted to the film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.

On Monday, March 21, Ajay launched the trailer of his upcoming aerial investigative thriller 'Runway 34' at a gala event in Mumbai. Referring to the success of 'The Kashmir Files', a journalist asked him if films based on true incidents are the best means to attract the audience to the theatres. The 'Singham' star then replied to him "Nahi aisa nahi hai, yeh sirf Hindustan mein nahi hai...ye poori duniya mein hai...Jaise maine pehle bhi filmein ki hain The Legend of Bhagat Singh, kuch kahaaniyaan itni inspirational hoti hain aur kaafi baar jo sachhai hoti hai, woh itni amazing hoti hai hi aap waise fiction likh nahi sakte (It’s not like that. And it’s not happening just in India, but the rest of the world too. I have done films like ‘The Legend Of Bhagat Singh’. When you hear such stories, they are are so inspirational. Sometimes, the truth is so amazing that you can’t write fiction like that)".

Ajay further added, "Idea ye nahi hota ki koi true incident dhundho...jab aap kuch sun lete hain toh aapko lagta hai ki yeh bahut hi extraordinary cheez hui this, ye duniya ke saamne aani chahiye. That is why we pick it up, warna hum kahaaniyaan khud bhi likhte hain aur banaate hain (The idea is not to find true incidents to make a film. When you hear such a true story, you feel that the world must know about it. And that’s why we pick it up. Otherwise we write our own films and make it)". The video of the entire interaction has been uploaded by Lehren TV on YouTube.



Talking about 'Runway 34', Ajay Devgn's directorial is supposedly based on the 2015 incident of the Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight when the pilot diverted the flight to Trivandrum and decided to land the aircraft there in extreme conditions of bad weather and almost no visibility.