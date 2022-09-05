Pallavi Joshi shares if she differs with Vivek Agnihotri's political views, says 'sometimes Vivek and I...'

Pallavi Joshi-Vivek Agnihotri/PTI

The Kashmir Files actress and co-producer Pallavi Joshi recently spoke about whether or not she has ever differed in her husband, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's political opinions and if so then how have they managed to resolve it.

Sharing that she's not interested in politics and not a calculative person, Pallavi said that if someone talks to her nicely she would do the same without thinking if the other person has any malice towards me.

During a chat with ETimes, Pallavi Joshi said, "...You know you need to be a very calculative person and I am not a calculative person at all. Maybe someday a person may come and taunt me in a clever manner and I might not even understand the sarcasm behind it. Politics and I don't share the same initials and we've got nothing to do with each other."

She then added that though she's not interested in politics, it doesn't imply that she's not abreast with news. Pallavi also said that she might not understand why someone said something with what intention at a particular time, but she surely does understand whether they were right or wrong. She said, "...whether they were right or wrong, I have my opinion about that."

Pallavi further added that it is sometime on this (right or wrong) that Vivek Agnihotri and she differ. "Sometimes Vivek and I differ on that, we have a chat. Sometimes we come on the same page. Sometimes we don't. And we each stick to our own opinions. We are fine with it."

"We're two individuals and every morning, when we come and sit in the living room, we have our tea together, but we don't drink from the same cup," Pallavi concluded.

Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi tied the knot in 1997 and has two children. After The Kashmir Files, Vivek is all set to direct The Delhi Files which will release in 2024.