The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumaar opens up on how life changed after Vivek Agnihotri's film

Darshan Kumaar- The Kashmir Files

After giving stellar performances in films like NH10, Mary Kom, Darshan Kumaar rose to stardom with his recent blockbuster The Kashmir Files. Darshan will now be seen in the third season of the much-awaited show Ek Badnaam Aashram 3. During the recent media interaction, the actor opened up about how life has changed after Vivek Agnihotri's film. While speaking to Etimes, Darshan frankly admitted that after TKF, producers who were not ready to invest in his projects earlier are now wanting him to sign for the lead.

Darshan added, "The same people who didn't want to invest in my projects are now casting me as a lead in films. I am in the process of starting a new film as the lead on June 3." He further added that directors have always shown an interest in collaborating with him, but producers were hesitant, until The Kashmir Files. Darshan said, "The directors were always keen on working with me, but the producers were not ready to commit. But everything has changed after the release of The Kashmir Files." Speaking about his upcoming web series with Bobby Deol, Kumaar admitted that the show has immense buzz. As he had to face the same questions about the series, at every place. "Everywhere I go, whether I'm promoting a film or making a casual appearance, people have always asked when is the third season of Aashram."

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of Hindus from the Kashmir Valley in 1990, was banned in multi-racial Singapore as per the PTI report which states that the film has been assessed to be "beyond" the city-state's film classification guidelines. As far as Aashram 3 goes, the new season of the show will air on June 3, and it stars, Deol, Kumaar, along with Tridha Choudhury, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Esha Gupta in primary roles.