'The Kashmir Files': Aamir Khan reacts to Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'har Hindustani ko...'

'The Kashmir Files' has turned into a raging fire in India. Everyone is talking about the film, and even Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is in awe of the film. The actor graced team 'RRR,' Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and director Rajamouli at the Delhi promotions. There, during the press conference, Aamir was asked to react to 'The Kashmir Files' actor Anupam Kher's suggestion about watching the film.

Aamir instantly answered that he couldn't watch the film, but he will definitely watch it soon. Khan said, "Yeh ek History ka aisa hissa hai jisse humara dil dukhta hai." Kashmir mein jo Kashmiri panditon ke saath hua hai.. woh bahut dukh ki baat hai. Aur aisi ek topic pe jo film bani hai, har Hindustani ko yeh dekhna chaiye aur har Hindustani ko yaad karna chaiye, ki ek inssan pe jab atyachar ho toh kya beetiti hai." (The film talks about a dark phase that still hurt us. Whatever happened with Kashmiri pandits in Kashmir was really sad. We have a film that showcases the darkest chapter of history. So, every Indian should watch it, and they should realise what happens when innocent lives have to go through such a dreadful phase). Aamir further added, "This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity, and it's wonderful. So I will definitely watch the film, and I am so happy that the film is successful."

'The Kashmir Files' has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema and is shattering all records globally. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directed cinematic wonder, 'The Kashmir Files', has proven to be a bonafide blockbuster and has successfully managed to touch a chord with the viewers.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has presented a very hard-hitting narrative that has emotionally connected with the viewers, never been experienced earlier in Indian Cinema. Made under a minimal budget, the film has excelled at the box office by crossing Rs 100 crore in just 7 days. Not only in the domestic market but the film has successfully set up its shining footprints in the international markets too.

The film has grossed USD 1.5 million (Rs 11.4 crore) in selected countries in week 1, excluding major territories like the Middle East, Singapore and New Zealand. Initially opened in only 9 countries across 100 screens, 'The Kashmir Files' saw an exuberant increase to 25 countries across 350 screens.