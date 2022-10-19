The Kashmir Files 2: Here's when Vivek Agnihotri directorial will release

File photo

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, was one of the most popular and influential movies of the year. It showed the atrocities committed against Kashmiri Pandits in the Jammu and Kashmir valley. The movie was successful in drawing in a wide audience because of its compelling plot.

Agnihotri has just recently given a significant indication about the movie's sequel, The Kashmir Files 2. Following the recent killings in the valley, a Twitter user posted a video of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir. The user mentioned Agnihotri in his post and questioned whether a "Kashmir Files" would be produced on the recent events.

But to his astonishment, the filmmaker also gave an answer and shared some details. Yes, work is now in progress, the director said in Hindi. Hold off until the middle of 2023, he added in his tweet.

On September 20, the Film Federation of India picked the Gujarati film Chhello Show aka Last Film Show as India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2023. The Pan Nalin directorial was picked over Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Kashmir Files and SS Rajamouli's period action epic RRR, two of the strongest contenders in this race.

Vivek Agnihotri had revealed if he plans to take his hard-hitting political drama, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Bhasha Sumbli, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belavadi, and Pallavi Joshi among others, to the Oscars independently.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Vivek said, "Mujhe inn sab cheezon se farak nahi padta (I don't care about such things now). When it comes to the film going to the Oscars independently, it is something which the makers have to decide. Right now, I am doing another film, and I have moved on."

Earlier, the filmmaker congratulated the team of Last Film Show on his Twitter account and wrote, "A big congratulations to the entire team of #LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023. I thank all the well wishers and specially media which was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles.