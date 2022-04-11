Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files becomes first Hindi movie to cross Rs 250 crore post-pandemic

The Kashmir Files has added another achievement to its collection of box office triumphs. Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, blockbuster has become the first Hindi film to exceed the Rs 250 crore mark at the Indian box office. It took slightly over a month for Vivek Agnihotri's film to reach this milestone. The film was filmed on a shoestring budget of Rs 15 crore and is based on the flight of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s.

Taran Adarsh, a film trade analyst, tweeted about the film reaching this milestone on Monday.

He wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles is the first #Hindi film to cross ₹ 250 cr [post pandemic]... Absence of notable film/s this weekend helped biz grow on [fifth] Sat and Sun, despite limited shows and screens... [Week 5] Fri 50 lacs, Sat 85 lacs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: ₹250.73 cr. #India biz."



The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. At the box office, the picture has been a huge hit. It is tax-free in several states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have all lauded the film.



Dedicating his performance to his father, Anupam Kher wrote on Instagram, “this was my last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. He passed away after 11days. The simplest soul on earth. Never hurt anybody. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to his home in Kashmir but couldn’t! We miss him! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him. #KashmiriHindu.”



Recently, Vivek was spotted near a salon. He posed for the paps with a smile and walked towards his car. When a paparazzo congratulated him on his film earning Rs 200 crores, Vivek said, "Arey yaar baat paise ki nahi hai... logo ke dil jodh diye...yeh badi baat hai." He continued saying, "Aur kya chaiye... sab mil-jul kar rahe."