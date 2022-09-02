The Kashmir File star Pallavi Joshi says no crew member suffers due to Boycott Bollywood trend

Credit: Pallavi Joshi/Instagram

Bollywood films, these days, are suffering at the box office as netizens have decided to boycott movies that feature stars who ever made controversial comments. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa were boycotted by social media users for different reasons.

Seeing the trend, celebs said that this trend not only affects actors, directors, and producers but it also affects the families of the film crew. Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, The Kashmir Files actor Pallavi Joshi dismissed this argument and said, “let me tell you one thing--no matter what happens, there won’t be a scenario where films will not be made. As long as films are made, people will get paid unless, of course, there is a pandemic again where everything comes to a standstill. But that is nature. But the film industry won’t be put under a lock and key. That’s a very Utopian thought. It hasn’t happened and will never happen.”

She added, “to actually say that think about those 250 people who work on our films and what about their livelihood is a wrong argument. They have already been paid. After the release, it’s only the producer, the distributor, and the exhibitor that get stuck. Actors, technicians, all the daily wage workers have been paid by then.”

There has been an ongoing boycott culture against Bollywood films which has even impacted the box office performance of biggies such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandha. The cancel culture has also been targeting upcoming films such as Brahmastra and Vikram Vedha.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to this boycott culture and told Indianexpress.com, "I think that you have to turn a blind eye towards negativity in general. I think if you are positive from within, you will only attract positivity. However, if you start listening and reacting to negative things, it will only bring the same energy. And hence, I have shut it out of life."