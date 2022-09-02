Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

The Kashmir File star Pallavi Joshi says no crew member suffers due to Boycott Bollywood trend

While talking about the Boycott trend The Kashmir Files actor Pallavi Joshi said 'it’s only the producer, distributor, and exhibitor that suffer'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

The Kashmir File star Pallavi Joshi says no crew member suffers due to Boycott Bollywood trend
Credit: Pallavi Joshi/Instagram

Bollywood films, these days, are suffering at the box office as netizens have decided to boycott movies that feature stars who ever made controversial comments. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa were boycotted by social media users for different reasons.

Seeing the trend, celebs said that this trend not only affects actors, directors, and producers but it also affects the families of the film crew. Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, The Kashmir Files actor Pallavi Joshi dismissed this argument and said, “let me tell you one thing--no matter what happens, there won’t be a scenario where films will not be made. As long as films are made, people will get paid unless, of course, there is a pandemic again where everything comes to a standstill. But that is nature. But the film industry won’t be put under a lock and key. That’s a very Utopian thought. It hasn’t happened and will never happen.”

She added, “to actually say that think about those 250 people who work on our films and what about their livelihood is a wrong argument. They have already been paid. After the release, it’s only the producer, the distributor, and the exhibitor that get stuck. Actors, technicians, all the daily wage workers have been paid by then.”

There has been an ongoing boycott culture against Bollywood films which has even impacted the box office performance of biggies such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandha. The cancel culture has also been targeting upcoming films such as Brahmastra and Vikram Vedha.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to this boycott culture and told Indianexpress.com, "I think that you have to turn a blind eye towards negativity in general. I think if you are positive from within, you will only attract positivity. However, if you start listening and reacting to negative things, it will only bring the same energy. And hence, I have shut it out of life."

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.