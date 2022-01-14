‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: When Akshay Kumar revealed he pranked Sara Ali Khan by feeding her garlic instead of prasad

While visiting ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ sets in December 2021, Sara Ali Khan said that Akshay Kumar pranks people on set, claiming to have been a victim herself.

Sara told host Kapil Sharma about an incident on the set of her current film 'Atrangi Re,' in which Akshay put garlic pods in a sweet ball and gave it to her as a prank.

"Sir, you fed me garlic," she answered when Akshay questioned what trick he had played on her.

Sara added pointing towards Akshay: "You said this is God's 'prasad' (offering). You said 'here beta it's God's prasad', it was a garlic ball sir. It wasn't like you cooked for me sarson ka saag, you gave me whole garlic."

Akshay then asked his co-actor if she felt bad to which she responded: "I felt sick, a little bit" Then Akshay asked her to "swear on her career" that she ate it. To which she responded: "I would have felt sick if I ate it."

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sara opened up about the similarities between her and Rinku. "I think the fact that we are both ultimately vulnerable people that hide our vulnerability in the guise of confidence is something that I find similar.”

Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991, and they ended their 13-year marriage in 2004. While talking about her family, Sara added that, as compared to Rinku, she has a supportive family, "I honestly think that Rinku and I have very different lives. I have a very supportive family, whether I come from a broken home or not. I think, more than a broken home, I come from two homes. I don’t really carry the burden of loneliness.”