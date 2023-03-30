The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonali Bendre says 'I want to take Archana Puran Singh’s chair', Geeta Kapur-Terence Lewis react

India Best Dancer's judges Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, along with host Jay Bhanushali will appear on the Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma will be seen welcoming the team of India’s Best Dancers including judges Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, along with host Jay Bhanushali. In the new promo shared by the team of The Kapil Sharma show, the host can be heard asking Sonali Bendre if she would like to take ‘tea, coffee or Archana’s chair.’

To which, Sonali replied, “I want to say Archanaji’s chair actually.” Archana reacted and said, “Arey tum log apni kursi sambhalo pehle yaar, meri kursi ke piche kyun pade ho? (You guys first focus on your positions, why are you after my place?)”

Kapil then pulls Geeta Kapur’s legs and says she looks more like a CEO of a private bang, to which, she replied, “since the day I have come to know about your account, I chose to handle this bank only.”

For the unversed, Sonali Bendre was one of the most popular stars in the 90s. Her work in movies like Diljale, Sarfarosh, and Major Saab is still remembered. The actress has made a solid impression in the glamour world, but she also had to make some tough decisions of saying 'no' to a few films. The actress earlier revealed that in the 1990s, Bollywood was under the influence of the underworld, and she dodged some producers with the help of her husband producer Goldie Behl.

While promoting her OTT debut The Broken News last year, Sonali opened up about the tricky environment back then. Sonali said, "Many clean sources were financing films. But, there was not a proper, formal industry status. So, there was a lot of unregulated finance coming in as well, and banks will not give it to you. So, that limit was there.” Sonali said that she was also replaced by films due to the pressure from the underworld, "There were times when I was supposed to do a role and it went to someone else because someone called them up. But then the director or the co-actor will call you and say ‘I have that pressure and I can’t do anything about it,' and, I understand.”

