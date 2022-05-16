The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut indirectly roasts Ananya Panday as she explains the term 'Bolly bimbo'

Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday/Reddit

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is all geared up for the release of her film Dhaakad on May 20, is known never to hold back when speaking about star kids and nepotism in Bollywood. The diva, who is on a promotional spree for Dhaakad, recently appeared as a guest on the popular comedy talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. And it seems like Kangana's latest target, viz-a-viz the unending nepotism debate that kindled during one of her appearances in Koffee With Karan where she accused the producer-filmmaker of being the flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood, is actress Ananya Panday.

She even targeted a few Bollywood actors who didn't praise her for her highly-anticipated film Dhaakad, calling the industry 'insecure'.

A short clip doing the rounds on the internet showcases Kangana answering the talk show's host Kapil Sharma when he innocently asks the Thalaivii actress who a 'Bolly bimbo' is? In it, Kangana seems to be indirectly taking a jibe at Ananya Panday as she mimics an action performed by the Pati Patni Aur Woh star in one of The Kapil Sharma Show's earlier episodes.

In one of The Kapil Sharma Show's recent episodes, Ananya had said she could touch the tip of her nose with her tongue and called it her 'talent'. Now, mimicking the same action, Kangana explained to Kapil Sharma what a 'Bolly bimbo' is.

The video has been going viral on the internet. While a section of internet users seemed to be having all the fun, another section called Kangana Ranaut a 'bully'. "Wow this is straight up bullying," wrote an internet user. "Oh wow that's just mean for no reason. I don't exactly feel sympathetic for Ananya, but Kangana scares me. Every interview or show appearance of hers is just an opportunity for her to be mean to some celeb," another user commented.

However, one user pointed out that brickbats, jibes, and applause are all part and parcel of a celebrity's life and everyone should be able to digest it. "She just took a slight dig… Celebrities should be able to endure such things!!" commented a netizen.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.

It features Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni in the lead role with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.