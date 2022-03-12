Search icon
'The Kapil Sharma Show': Akshay Kumar reveals why his film is titled 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, is directed by Farhad Samji.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2022, 08:35 AM IST

bachchhan paandey

Action superstar of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar's upcoming thriller comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey' has everyone at the edge of their seats. Playing the titular character, Akshay Kumar looks as threatening as the film looks interesting. 

While there have been speculations around the film and Akshay Kumar's character, which is also the film's title, the actor finally put all rumours to rest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' when he graced the sets with his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and director Farhad Samji. 

During the upcoming episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', when host Kapil Sharma joked that the film's title comes from the surnames of Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Chunkey Pandey, Akshay Kumar couldn't help but reveal why his film is titled 'Bachchhan Paandey'.

READ: 'Bachchhan Pandey' star Akshay Kumar showcases his strength by performing weightlifting stunt in 'Hunarbaaz'

 

Talking about how his film was christened 'Bachchhan Paandey', Akshay Kumar said, "I did a film called 'Tashan' where I played a character named Bachchhan Paandey. I really liked playing that character and Sajid (Nadiadwala) also really liked it so we thought of naming the film 'Bachchhan Paandey'." 

'Bachchhan Paandey' whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022. 

Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch
Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
First-image
IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm
