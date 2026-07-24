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The India Story movie review: Despite minor flaws, Shreyas Talpade, Kajal Aggarwal lead most-disturing, hard-hitting film of the year

The India Story is a heart-wrenching tale of a father's loss. His fight to bring justice to her dead daughter asks relevant questions and brings to light an ignored reality that will haunt you even after you walk out of the theatre.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 11:36 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The India Story movie review: Despite minor flaws, Shreyas Talpade, Kajal Aggarwal lead most-disturing, hard-hitting film of the year
A poster of The India Story (Image source: IMDb)
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    Director: Chettan DK

    Star cast: Shreyas Talpade, Kajal Aggarwal, Trisha Sardha, Murli Sharma, Manish Wadhwa

    Runtime: 130 mins (2 hr 30 mins)

    Where to watch: In cinemas 

    Rating: 3.5 stars 

    The India Story synopsis 

    Ex-Major Yogesh Patil (Shreyas Talpade) is fighting for justice for the death of his daughter Pari (Trisha Sardha). For 5 years, Yogesh tries to prove how the ignorance of farmers, and avoidable, ignored-but-constant consumption of harmful pesticides through food is the root cause of Pari's cancer, which led to her demise. Yogesh moves to the High Court against the pesticide companies. Yogesh's case is fought by Archana (Kajal Aggarwal), who is also connected to Yogesh. How they stand against the system and expose a nationwide racket, while protecting themselves, forms the premise of the film. 

    First thought about The India Story

    We have heard about 'Chota packet bada dhamaka'; The India Story is exactly the same. Made on a modest budget, with little to no buzz, yet the film sparks a conversation, evokes emotions, and stays with you even after the film ends. As a parent, you might not be able to watch a few scenes because it's hard to digest, and it hits you deep in the gut. Sadly, we're living in an age where almost everything we consume is either diluted or made in substandard quality. The India Story highlights an important issue, in a personal manner, that will not be easy to watch. It's not your routine drama, but a thought-provoking, emotional drama that will even move you to tears. 

    Performances that surprise you the most 

    Shreyas Talpade leads the film, and he proves why he's criminally underutilised. Over the years, we have seen Shreyas in comic roles only. However, with Yogesh Patil, he proved his dramatic skills with utmost conviction. As a father of a sick child, he emotes his turmoil so well that you start overlooking the minor goofups (we will discuss this further). Hands down, Shreyas carries the film on his shoulders, and after Iqbal, Yogesh Patil is his most impactful performance. After Shreyas, it's the little girl Trisha who surprisingly steals the show. Her scenes with Shreyas will keep your eyes wet throughout the drama. At such a young age, she acted so well that you are invested in her journey and feel for her pain. Kajal Aggarwal as advocate Archana is a fine performer, who stumbles at the start, but keeps getting better as the movie progresses. She also excels in emotional scenes and shines brightly by the climax. Murli Sharma as IG Rathod makes his presence amply felt. Manish Wadhwa as Advocate Agnihotri leaves an impressive mark, despite limited screen time.

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