Off-screen, Diljit Dosanjh is soft-spoken, often nodding his head and responding with a polite ‘haanji, haanji’ as he answers our questions. But the same, bordering-on-shy Sardarji transforms into a powerhouse performer on-screen.

Whether it was his debut in the 2016 Hindi film Udta Punjab as a junior policeman observing the influx of drugs, or in 2018’s Soorma, as hockey player Sandeep Singh, it’s difficult to take your eyes off the singer-actor. Ask him how he manages to do that, and he responds with a simple, “In real life, I am who I am. But in my reel life, it’s my job to become the character.” The actor does admit that he tends to observe a lot. “But it’s not with any intention of taking it to the screen,” he adds.

Post his breakthrough performance in Udta Punjab, the Punjabi actor was offered a number of roles. However, he ended up saying ‘no’ to many. “Sometimes, you feel the film might be well made, but the role isn’t that great. Now, I have Arjun Patiala and Good News coming up this year. I felt they are meaningful roles, so I did them. Also, it’s not like I have to do a film for the sake of doing one. I also do one or two Punjabi movies a year. Then, I have my music. We will soon be going for a Canada and USA tour. So, the hunger is for good roles, that’s all,” he states.

His next is a Punjabi film titled Shadaa, a family entertainer with Neeru Bajwa. Knowing his obsession for Kylie Jenner — he even dropped a single titled Kylie + Kareena Kapoor — the makers named a doll ‘Kylie’, which is part of the film. We ask him if it was his idea and he laughs, “Nahin, nahin. It was completely the director’s idea. In fact, they didn’t tell me anything prior to shooting for the scene.”

Post his USA tour, the actor plans to release a single and shoot some music videos. There is also another Punjabi movie and a Bollywood film in the pipeline. What does he find more challenging among them all? “Kuch nahin ji, everything is easy,” he signs off.