'The Heart of the Hurricane': Ranveer Singh unveils Deepika Padukone as 'Romi Dev' for '83'

Ever since Kabir Khan had announced his film 83 based on the Indian Cricket Team's victory in the 1983 World Cup, where India beat the tournament’s favourite West Indies, audiences have been eagerly waiting for the film has to offer right from behind the scene footage to first look pictures of the cast.

On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh released the first-ever picture of Deepika Padukone's look from the film in which she will play Ranveer's on-screen wife Romi Dev, wife of former cricketer Kapil Dev.

The picture shared by Ranveer, the couple are looking at each other; while Ranveer looks relaxed, Deepika wears a big smile on her face. Her short bob hairdo, just like Romi’s, is the highlight of the picture. Deepika wears a black and cream ensemble while Ranveer dons a Team India blazer.

Ranveer captioned the picture saying, "The Wind beneath my Wings. The Heart of the Hurricane. @deepikapadukone #DeepikaAsRomiDev."

Through much of January 2020, Ranveer has been actively sharing the first-look posters of all the players of the team. The posters shared include those of actors R Badree, Dhairya Karwa, Adhinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Harrdy Sandhu, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Ranveer Singh himself essaying the role of Kapil Dev.

On the other hand, the team members of the 1983 Indian cricket team who have been introduced include Sunil Valson, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, Sandeep Patil, Yashpal Sharma, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar apart from Kapil Dev. In addition to this, The Gully Boy actor also shared the first-look poster of Pankaj Tripathi, who plays PR Man Singh in the film, the manager of the 1983 Indian cricket team.