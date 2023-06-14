The Great Indian Rescue makers give major details, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer to release on this date

Credit: Taranadarsh/Twitter

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer The Great Indian Rescue has blocked its release date. The movie will bow in theatres on October 5, 2023. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill who led India`s first coal mine rescue mission.

Gill was born in Sathiala, Amritsar, on November 22, 1939. He studied at Khalsa College and was posted in Raniganj in 1989 when he engineered a special rescue capsule to save the lives of several miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine.

He received several awards for his brave feat and was the recipient of the "Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak" by President Ramaswamy Venkataraman in 1991. The Great Indian Rescue, which was earlier titled Capsule Gill, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor, and is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and announced the release date of his upcoming movie OMG 2. The actor shared an intriguing poster on social media wherein he can be seen Lord Shiva’s dumru and has long hair like Lord Shiv (shivji’s jata). The actor captioned the post in Hindi, “We are coming, you also come, 11th August, in theatres. #OMG2.”

Helmed by Amit Rai, the movie stars Yami Gautam, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi along with Arun Govil, and Abhinay Raj Singh in key roles. The satirical comedy-drama film is sequel to OMG and revolves around the subject of the Indian education system.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline wherein, he will be seen sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. The movie is scheduled to release on Diwali in 2024. (Inputs from IANS)