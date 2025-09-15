The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Priyanka Chopra to be the first guest on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, episode out on...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's upcoming epic action adventure Varanasi co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will be seen in the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix on December 20.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be the first guest in the upcoming fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, out on December 20 on Netflix. From playful banter to hilarious fun activities, Sharma and Chopra's on-set chemistry has often turned into a full-blown laughter ride for audiences, as seen in previous episodes of his comedy shows, Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

On Monday, Netflix India took to their social media handles and shared the first look poster of the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 featuring the duo. They wrote, "When the desi girl arrives, things get Pri-etty humorous. Watch Priyanka Chopra in the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show's new season, streaming from 20th December, at 8 PM, only on Netflix."

The new season of the show brings an exciting guest lineup to the stage, featuring World Cup champions and global superstars, Gen Z icons, and more. Joining him in this comedy extravaganza is his beloved parivaar that audiences return to season after season. It includes Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others. Cricketer Navjot Singh Siddhu and actress Archana Puran Singh are set to join Sharma's "mastiverse" on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's upcoming epic action adventure Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles. The much-awaited film, whose first look was released at a grand event in Hyderabad last month, is being filmed for IMAX and will be released in cinemas worldwide in 2027. With a budget of around Rs 1,300 crore, Varanasi will be one of the most expensive Indian films.

