After resignation from Delhi CM's post, Arvind Kejriwal to vacate official residence within…

Laapataa Ladies to release in Japan, Kiran Rao calls it a 'full-circle moment': 'Their support to...'

'Her short temper...': Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'one of the most dignified women' in film industry

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors refuses to call off strike, demand another…

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Alia Bhatt reveals Karan Johar predicted her relationship with Ranbir, says 'jab hum...'

Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Karan Johar and Vasan Bala become the first guests of the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show 2.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 12:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Alia Bhatt reveals Karan Johar predicted her relationship with Ranbir, says 'jab hum...'
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar
The second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will stream on Netflix, and the first episode's guests are team Jigra- Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, director Vasan Bala and producer Karan Johar. The OTT giant dropped the promo, and it promises to be an interesting episode. The promo starts with Kapil asking Karan about Alia, and the filmmaker calling her his first daughter. 

Karan Johar claims he has helped bring people together in real life, but he's still single. Kapil cracks a joke saying, "Halwai khudh apni mithaaiya nahi khata." Later, Alia reveals that Karan has a sixth sense, and predicted her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. She says, "Ek cheez mein Karan ke baare mein bata du. Unke andar kuch sixth sense hai. Jab Ranbir aur main dost bane", Karan chuckles and interrupts her "dost bane," leaving Alia blushed. Karan further shares that he's a part of two WhatsApp groups of mummies, where he keeps receiving 'good morning ladies' messages. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At last, Kapil says to tell Alia that Ranbir was romantically involved with someone while they were dating. Kapil asks Alia if she wants to meet her, and the actress looks puzzled. Kapil calls the mystery girl, revealing it to be Sunil Grover, dressed as a woman. Alia laughs out loud at the revelation. 

Kapil Sharma's special interaction with BSF 

Ahead of the show's premiere, the cast paid a special tribute to the real heroes at the Attari-Wagah Border who are a part of the Border Security Forces (BSF). In Amritsar, the team spent a pleasant evening with BSF jawans and their families, sharing laughter, songs, and stories. 

During the meet & greet at the BSF camp in Amritsar, Kapil Sharma was asked what his alternate career choice would have been if he hadn’t become a comedian. In his inimitable style, he shared, “Mujhe toh definitely aap BSF, army ya phir police force mein dekhte. Aur mein jhooth nahi bol raha, meine BSF ki bharti ke liye ek baar try bhi kiya tha. Meine humesha he apne aas paas wardi waalon ko dekha hai, mere papa bhi police mein the. Mein police quarters mein raha bhi hoon in Amritsar. So definitely mein armed forces mein hota agar comedian nahi hota. (I would have definitely joined the BSF, army or police force. I am not kidding, I even tried to join BSF once. All my life I have seen people in uniform around me, even my father was a policeman. I even lived in police quarters in Amritsar. So definitely, I would have joined the armed forces if I was not a comedian)." 

The Great Indian Kapil Show will be streaming on Netflix from September 21 onwards. 

Read: This blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood flop, rejected by Akshay, Ajay, Bobby, Priyanka; had 2 sequels, earned...

