The Gray Man director duo Russo brothers choose Priyanka Chopra over Deepika Padukone as new Captain Marvel

The Russo Brothers selected Priyanka without hesitation when asked to choose between Deepika and Priyanka for the role of the new Captain Marvel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 08:54 AM IST

Russo Brothers,Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The Russo Brothers are close friends with Priyanka Chopra and have called themselves a big fan of the actress. Citadel, Priyanka's first web series, is being produced by the director duo. They selected Priyanka without hesitation when asked to choose between Deepika and Priyanka for the role of the new Captain Marvel.

A video from the most recent press conference for The Gray Man, directed by The Russo Brothers, in Mumbai, featuring Priyanka and Dhanush, was posted on Priyanka's Instagram fan page. When asked to choose between Priyanka and Deepika Padukone to play the role of the next Captain Marvel in a candid interview,

They said, "We have to pick Priyanka. (We are) Huge fans, big fans. We are very good friends. We are working on a project. We are producing a show, Citadel."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi  (@jerryxmimi)

In their interviews, The Russo Brothers have consistently lauded Priyanka. Joe told IndianExpress.com, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic."

Captain Marvel's mid-credits scene, in which the title character meets the Avengers, was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. In the 2019 movie, Brie Larson portrays Captain Marvel.

Priyanka wrapped up the shoot of Citadel a few weeks ago. Talking to Collider she said, “There is nothing like Citadel on television, I think. It’s extremely high scale, extremely finessed action, stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it has heart. So, I think there is really nothing like that on TV right now and that is one of the big reasons I really wanted to do it. Doing something for multiple episodes…you know it’s a commitment.”

