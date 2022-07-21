The Gray Man: Aamir Khan hosts lavish Gujarati dinner for The Russo Brothers, Dhanush

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan invited the cast of Netflix's The Gray Man, including the brothers and Dhanush.

The Russo Brothers are currently on a promotional tour for the Netflix original movie The Gray Man in India. The movie, which stars Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, and Chris Evans in significant parts, will be available on Netflix on July 22.

The Russo Brothers welcomed Aamir Khan to last night's premiere of Netflix's The Gray Man, which was hosted by the duo. But Laal Singh Chaddha's release being just a few weeks away, the star was unable to attend due to his busy schedule.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan invited the cast of Netflix's The Gray Man, including the brothers, Dhanush, and their complete group! Kiran Rao also attended the dinner. Aamir Khan, who loves Gujarati cuisine, invited the greatest chefs who specialise in creating Gujarati delicacies to his home for a delicious Gujarati meal.

The actor wished for The Russo Brothers to taste his favourite traditional Gujarati delicacies. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor recruited various cooks from various regions of Gujarat who specialise in cooking various traditional dishes in order to serve his guests authentic Gujarati cuisine. Like a chef who specialises in Surat specialties like Kand Puri, Tuver Lifafa, and Papad Luva Patodi. The greatest cook from Surendranagar for Fafda and Jalebi, and a chef from Khambhat for Sutarfeni.

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, will hit theatres in just a few weeks. Everything about the movie has increased public interest, from the release of a touching teaser to the release of superb soundtracks. The first music video for the wildly popular song Kahani was just released by the creators.