'Kohli wanted to win, but...': Former Pakistan skipper drops bombshell ahead of Asia Cup

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

'Left no stone unturned to make Bengal backward': JP Nadda attacks CM Mamata Banerjee

Viral video: Girl's charming dance to 'Pahadi' song impresses internet, watch

Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day 2023: Check timings, roads to avoid, alternate routes

India vs West Indies Live Score, 5th T20I: India eye win in series decider

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

Highest-grossing films of Sunny Deol

10 Predators that target elephants in the wild

Rani Padmini to Rani Durgavati: 10 Most powerful queens in Indian history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Not Sangam or Naaz, but this film was the first Indian movie to be shot abroad

This popular Indian actress refused to be part of Steven Spielberg's iconic blockbuster Jurassic Park

The Gray Man: Aamir Khan hosts lavish Gujarati dinner for The Russo Brothers, Dhanush

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan invited the cast of Netflix's The Gray Man, including the brothers and Dhanush.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

The Russo Brothers are currently on a promotional tour for the Netflix original movie The Gray Man in India. The movie, which stars Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, and Chris Evans in significant parts, will be available on Netflix on July 22.

The Russo Brothers welcomed Aamir Khan to last night's premiere of Netflix's The Gray Man, which was hosted by the duo. But Laal Singh Chaddha's release being just a few weeks away, the star was unable to attend due to his busy schedule.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan invited the cast of Netflix's The Gray Man, including the brothers, Dhanush, and their complete group! Kiran Rao also attended the dinner. Aamir Khan, who loves Gujarati cuisine, invited the greatest chefs who specialise in creating Gujarati delicacies to his home for a delicious Gujarati meal.

The actor wished for The Russo Brothers to taste his favourite traditional Gujarati delicacies. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor recruited various cooks from various regions of Gujarat who specialise in cooking various traditional dishes in order to serve his guests authentic Gujarati cuisine. Like a chef who specialises in Surat specialties like Kand Puri, Tuver Lifafa, and Papad Luva Patodi. The greatest cook from Surendranagar for Fafda and Jalebi, and a chef from Khambhat for Sutarfeni.

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, will hit theatres in just a few weeks. Everything about the movie has increased public interest, from the release of a touching teaser to the release of superb soundtracks. The first music video for the wildly popular song Kahani was just released by the creators.

