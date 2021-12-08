The girl squad is back! Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora's super fun get-together

Producer Rhea Kapoor hosted a girls night on Tuesday, inviting celebrity girl pals Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta.

The super fun get-together was also attended by their mutual friend and actor Amrita Arora as well as Kareena's manager Poonam Damania. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared glimpses of their fun time together -- laughing, eating and posing for pictures.

Kareena also posted a group picture, in which the divas looked super stunning and happy. Bebo captioned it as, "One woman show. What a meal. GOLD. Thank you my darling Rhea #veeres for life."

From spending quality time together to going on vacations and partying, the B-Town girl squad share an inseparable bond, never failing to shower their love on each other.

On Sunday, Kareena took to her Instagram account to share a video of Taimur on a swing placed in the verandah of their house.

For the caption, Kareena punned and gave it a hilarious touch. "He fixed my mood swings," she posted Taimur's latest video garnered attention from netizens who posted their reactions. Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, "Cutie pie." Another one wrote, "Hahahha caption... so quirky."

On the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump'. The Hindi version also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.