The Freelancer teaser: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher headline rescue mission in Syria in Neeraj Pandey's thriller web series

Starring Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher and created by Neeraj Pandey, Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming web series The Freelancer is based on Shirish Thorat's book A Ticket To Syria.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

The teaser for the action-packed thriller web series The Freelancer, starring Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher, was unveiled by the makers on Monday, August 7. The 51-second clip showed behind-the-scenes footage and was uploaded on YouTube with a one-line description that read, "Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey of action and heart-pounding adrenaline rush by the brilliant Neeraj Pandey."

Sharing more details about the upcoming show, Neeraj Pandey said in a statement, "The Freelancer is a high-scale thriller series that unfolds an extraordinary rescue operation of a young girl held against her will in a war-torn Syria. It's based on Shirish Thorat's book A Ticket To Syria, which narrates the true story of Aliya."

"The series is driven by a powerhouse ensemble cast with Mohit Raina essaying the role of the Freelancer, Anupam Kher as the analyst Dr. Khan, Kashmira Pardehsi as Aliya, and other actors portraying unique characters. The series has been shot across multiple locations internationally and recreates a world that's largely unexplored and unseen. Bhav Dhulia and the entire Friday Storytellers team have worked immensely hard putting this together, and I hope the audiences love it", he concluded.

The Freelancer will stream on Disney+ Hotsar from September 1. Neeraj Pandey, who has previously helmed thriller films such as Special 26, A Wednesday, and Baby, has created and directed Special Ops and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story for the same streaming platform. The filmmaker serves as the creator and showrunner for the upcoming web series, directed by Bhav Dhulia.

The teaser has already created excitement among the viewers. One netizen shared, "I see Neeraj Pandey, I am sold. This man has built credibility for himself and his writeup and direction hardly disappoint", while another added, "Neeraj Pandey and Mohit Raina and Action. Nothing else needs to be told, everyone will eagerly wait for 1st Sept to binge-watch it. Bring it on."

READ | Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

 

