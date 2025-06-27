Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur will be seen as the new antagonists in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer spy thriller The Family Man Season 3. The Prime Video show is created by Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films.

The streaming platform Prime Video dropped the first glimpse of the much-awaited third season of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man on Friday, June 27. Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the cast as the main antagonist along with Nimrat Kaur, who will also be seen in a villainous role. The first glimpse has Manoj introducing himself as a life and relationship counsellor, with the mysterious look of Nimrat. Jaideep is seen riding a bike with only his eyes visible and his face covered with a long piece of cloth.

The Family Man Season 3 cast

Along with these three talented actors, The Family Man season 3 will also feature Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Harman Singha, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumar, Seema Biswas, Gul Panag, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Sharma, Jugal Hansraj and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles.

Created by the maverick duo Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films, the critically acclaimed espionage action-thriller series stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead as Srikant Tiwari, who impeccably fulfills his duties towards his country as an elite undercover spy while coping with the responsibilities of a doting father and husband in a middle-class family.

Raj & DK about The Family Man Season 3

Raj & DK have shared their vision for Season 3 in a statement, "With each season, we challenge ourselves to elevate the story, scale, and performances, making them even more entertaining than the last. We're grateful for our fans' patience. Season 3 will push Srikant and his team to their limits, plunging them into a world of intense danger and personal challenges that will profoundly shake their bonds, all while Srikant simultaneously grapples with a new family dynamic. They'll face off against formidable new nemeses, and we're thrilled to announce that Jaideep and Nimrat will be joining our cast as these exciting antagonists. The Prime Video team has been a fantastic collaborator in bringing this new season to life."

The exact release date of The Family Man Season 3 hasn't been revealed yet. The spy thriller is written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK with the episodes directed by Raj & DK, Suman Kumar, Tusshar Seyth.

READ | Meet actress, who married 20 year older man, swallowed sleeping pills when pregnant, daughter shot herself, son died of cancer