The entertainment industry will figure out a way to be pandemic-proof: Anil Kapoor

As the world is struggling to get back to normal and contain the coronavirus pandemic, actor Anil Kapoor says that he is confident that the film industry would come up with a "pandemic proof" plan to function and maintain safety. Speaking about the same, in a recent interview, ANil said, "There's no doubt that the entertainment industry will struggle a bit with adapting to the new normal, much like any other industry. The entertainment industry will figure a way to be pandemic-proof to some extent."

He further added, "Once we figure out the right mix, we will perhaps see an explosion of even better and much more relevant content and formats. We're already on that path with the digital boom in entertainment. The future of formats and technologies is being shaped as we speak, and it's exciting."

Anil also spoke about missing set life, "I miss being on set and doing what I love the most. I hope we can build herd immunity soon and emerge stronger at the end of this pandemic so that we can resume our work life," he said. The actor was last seen in Mohit Suri-directed film Malang, which was a commercial hit. Before the nationwide lockdown was announced, he had finished work on Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga and Netflix project AK vs AK, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The actor’s upcoming projects include Karan Johar’s period drama Takht, which stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and niece Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.