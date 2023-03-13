Search icon
The Elephant Whisperers wins at Oscars: Proud fans thank Kartiki Gonsalves, say 'millions of eyes filled with happiness'

The Elephant Whispers creats history as it becomes the first Indian film to win Oscar, fans can't keep calm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

The Elephant Whisperers

Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers, a documentary short film has made India proud by winning at the 95Th Academy Awards. The movie won Oscar in the category of Best Documentary Short Subject and the director dedicated the award to India. The documentary short film has become the first Indian film to win Oscar.

Guneet Monga, the producer of the Oscar-winning film took to her Instagram to share the proud news and wrote, “Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production. India’s glory with 2 women. Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana. To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching…. The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go! Jai hind."

After the big news was announced, a number of people expressed their excitement and happiness about The Elephant Whisperers winning at the Oscars and congratulated the team for the accolade. From celebrities to common people, no one could hide the level of pride the film brought to India by winning at one of the most prestigious platforms.

Indian Cricketer, Dinesh Karthik wrote, “Two Oscars for INDIA WOHOOOOOOO TWO WOMEN helmed it for #ElephantWhisperers and it's India's FIRST ever PRODUCTION winning an OSCAR RRR wins for original song. Well done @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @guneetm Proud Indian #Oscars2023 #Oscars95”

IAS officer Supriya Sahu expressed her happiness and wrote, “What fabulous news. India’s The Elephant Whisperers wins #Oscars awards for Best Documentary Short Film. A proud moment for Tamil Nadu Forest Department Congratulations Kartiki”

The former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated the team and said, Congratulations to @guneetm & the team of #ElephantWhisperers for winning the prestigious Academy Award in the Documentary Short Film category. They have lived up to the saying “Preserve culture & protect nature for a better future.” #Oscars2023

K.Annamalai called The Elephant Whisperers’ win deserving and wrote, “Indian art takes over the world stage! Congratulations to the team of “The Elephant Whisperers” for winning the Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards. Much deserving award for manifesting the beauty & the inhabitants of Mudhumalai!”

Indians are thrilled as The Elephant Whisperers win the Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards and some of them wrote, “JAI HO HISTORY CREATED..."The Elephant Whisperers" win the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. So Proud and Thrilled.”

Another wrote, “India is proud Millions of people's eyes filled with happiness”

The Elephant Whisperers is a documentary film that revolves around a South Indian couple Bomman and Bellie who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other that tests the barrier between the human and the animal world. The film is full of emotions and was premiered in 2022 at DOC NYC Film Festival on November 9 and later announced on Netflix. 

Read: When and where you can watch The Elephant Whisperers, first Indian film to win at Oscars?

