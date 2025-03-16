In a recent conversation with Aaj Tak, John Abraham revealed that he is a "huge fan" of Russia.

John Abraham is known for staying away from controversies, but recently he made headlines with a bold statement during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and while promoting his new film, The Diplomat.

In a recent conversation with Aaj Tak, John Abraham revealed that he is a "huge fan" of Russia, emphasizing the deep and enduring relationship between India and the country. He also brought attention to NATO’s expansion towards the east, a move that Russia has been firmly against.

These comments come at a time when the Russia-Ukraine war is making global headlines, which has made his words stand out. While some have applauded him for being straightforward, others have speculated that his statement could be a marketing tactic for his new film, The Diplomat.

John Abraham’s comments are rare for a Bollywood actor, as most of them avoid talking about sensitive global issues. He openly expressed support for Russia, which is involved in the ongoing war.

People have mixed opinions about his comment. Some appreciated the actor for speaking his mind, while others believe he is using this as a strategy to promote his movie.

One of the social media users wrote, "We Indians love Russia but never trust this guy or anyone from Bollywood. He has just remembered the lines because of his movie else he's really not a humble or good guy.” The second one said, "It's more for the promotion of the movie, otherwise John has always kept himself away from any controversial statement before release of his movies. It's just the topic of this movie 'Diplomat' is such that he is praising Foreign Minister who was Diplomat once,it's pure economics.” The third one commented, "He is probably the firts Bollywood star to openly support Russia.'

Along with this, John also praised India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, for his leadership in diplomacy. His words reflect India's neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, where the country keeps strong ties with Russia while calling for peace and dialogue.

The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair, revolves around JP Singh, an Indian diplomat, who takes on the challenging task of rescuing a girl and bringing her back to India from Pakistan.