Though The Diplomat earned just Rs 1 crore on Monday, it has overtaken Loveyapa, Badass Ravi Kumar, Azaad, Superboys of Malegaon, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and Fateh to become the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind Chhaava, Sky Force, Deva, and Emergency at the box office.

The political thriller The Diplomat, starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb in the leading roles, was released in the cinemas on March 14 on the occasion of Holi. The film, set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations, was earlier scheduled to release on March 7 but was postponed a week later to reap benefits of the festival holiday.

In its first three days, The Diplomat collected a decent total of Rs 13.30 crore net in India, considering the film was released with minimal buzz. However, the John Abraham-starrer failed to pass the Monday test and earned just Rs 1 crore, as per the early reports from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that The Diplomat dropped by 80% on its fourth day of release from its earnings of Rs 4.65 crore on Sunday.

The Diplomat has still earned more than a few Bollywood films released in 2025. The John Abraham film has overtaken Loveyapa, Badass Ravi Kumar, Azaad, Superboys of Malegaon, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and Fateh to become the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind Chhaava, Sky Force, Deva, and Emergency at the box office till now.

Apart from John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, The Diplomat also features Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Ashwath Bhatt, and Revathy in pivotal roles. The political thriller follows the ordeal of Uzma Ahmed, played by Sadia, who is trapped in Pakistan after being deceived into marriage. John stars as the Indian diplomat J.P. Singh, who plays a crucial role in her rescue.

The film is directed by Shivam Nair, who has previously directed Ahista Ahista, Maharathi, Bhaag Johnny, and Naam Shabana. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).